Task force in place, eyes six-month deadline on Purandar airport land-acquisition: collector

pune

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 22:12 IST

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram on Thursday announced that the district administration has begun the land acquisition process for 2,832 hectares for the Purandar Airport.

“The process is a herculean task and four land acquisition officers of rank of deputy collectors have been appointed and assigned the task. The state government has pledged Rs 3,000 crore for the land acquisition. The Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) has been entrusted with the responsibility of policy formulation and I will be following their guidelines,” said Ram.

Ram was speaking on the sidelines of a media briefing on the issue of the loan waiver scheme announced for the state farmers.

“Though the state government has given us the deadline of one year, we hope that the land acquisition process will be completed in six months,” added Ram.

The joint venture for the airport project includes the City Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) which has a 51 per cent stake in the project; MADC shares 19 per cent while the remaining 30 per cent is shared equally between the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Pune Metro Regional Development Authroity (PMRDA).

A total of 2,832 hectares will be acquired for the project from the seven villages, namely Pargaon, Khanawadi, Munjwadi, Ekhatpur, Kumbharvalan, Vanpuri and Udachiwadi.

A proposal seeking land acquisition was sent to the state government in 2017 and was recently approved. The MADC will be the special purpose vehicle for the project.