e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Task force in place, eyes six-month deadline on Purandar airport land-acquisition: collector

Task force in place, eyes six-month deadline on Purandar airport land-acquisition: collector

pune Updated: Feb 27, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram on Thursday announced that the district administration has begun the land acquisition process for 2,832 hectares for the Purandar Airport.

“The process is a herculean task and four land acquisition officers of rank of deputy collectors have been appointed and assigned the task. The state government has pledged Rs 3,000 crore for the land acquisition. The Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) has been entrusted with the responsibility of policy formulation and I will be following their guidelines,” said Ram.

Ram was speaking on the sidelines of a media briefing on the issue of the loan waiver scheme announced for the state farmers.

“Though the state government has given us the deadline of one year, we hope that the land acquisition process will be completed in six months,” added Ram.

The joint venture for the airport project includes the City Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) which has a 51 per cent stake in the project; MADC shares 19 per cent while the remaining 30 per cent is shared equally between the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Pune Metro Regional Development Authroity (PMRDA).

A total of 2,832 hectares will be acquired for the project from the seven villages, namely Pargaon, Khanawadi, Munjwadi, Ekhatpur, Kumbharvalan, Vanpuri and Udachiwadi.

A proposal seeking land acquisition was sent to the state government in 2017 and was recently approved. The MADC will be the special purpose vehicle for the project.

top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News