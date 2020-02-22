Teaching the golden oldies: NGO works to better senior citizens’ lives

pune

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:23 IST

In a bid to help senior citizens age gracefully through skill-based learning and community programme, Pune-based NGO Society of Community Health Oriented Operational Links has launched a programme to help senior citizens.

The programme currently has volunteers working in two slum areas: Kasturba Vasahat and Indira Vasahat in Aundh and have started their centre in the area called as ‘Vrudhanchi Anganwadi’ (senior citizens playgroup). The NGO is currently helping 515 elderly women and men, working towards making Pune an age-friendly city, according to the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Benazir Patil, chief executive officer (CEO) of the NGO said, “We started our work in Pune and primarily in these two slum areas. Here we have started our senior citizens’ centre named ‘Vrudhanchi Anganwadi’. The objective of our programme is to improve the status of older people, increase their feeling of inclusiveness in society, enhance awareness and increase their support through an intergenerational approach.”

The centre starts work from 9 am to 7 pm. It’s an open house for elderly people in the area. They come here to have conversations with each other. Various activities are also undertaken and on some days they bring tiffins and share a meal together, added Patil

Most of the elderly people here are living alone and still working to earn bread and butter. So all of them understand each other’s problem and try to help another person in distress.

“The most important part of our programme is one-on-one dialogue, walks, meetings and mental health counselling. We also provide them with multivitamins, along with diapers, walkers, hearing aids and other things which give them relief in their day-to-day lives. We also help them in all the necessary paperwork during any hospital treatment, official work and household things.” said Kalpana Kavadi, project manager of the centre.

“For some senior citizens who cannot visit the centre on a daily basis, our volunteers regularly visit their homes to understand their problems and help them,” added Kavadi.

Hirabai Punjabrao Dhakane who recently underwent a bypass surgery said, “The NGO volunteers are a big support to my life, they have brought back happiness in our lives. Throughout my illness they helped me in getting admitted to hospital, gave me mental and moral support. And now, after the operation, they come regularly to meet me and help in every possible way.”

“We conduct various activities such as group sessions on yoga, health care, art and trainings for lLivelihood generation. We also maintain a tracking sheet of each person and update the same on quarterly basis. We also do linkages with the government schemes for health, livelihood, nutrition and pensions. We also take the seniors on excursion visits and picnics to nearby locations every month,” said Patil.

Sarjerao Gulab Adagale who is in his late 70s said, “Last year, after my wife passed away, this NGO came as an angel in disguise. I still work to get food, but when I come to the centre I forget all my worries, tension and physical trouble.”