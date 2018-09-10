Teenager drowns in Hadapsar canal

A teenager drowned in a canal in Hadapsar on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Sumit Shinde, 13, a resident of Vaiduwadi in Hadapsar.

Rahul Lokhande, the deceased's friend and around the same age, survived as the locals managed to rescue him from drowning.The incident happened around 11 am and the fire officials received a call at 11:12 am.

“We were unable to reach the part of the canal where he was apparently swept away as the area is covered by thorny tamarind trees, so we had to go 20-25 feet downstream. While the Hadapsar fire station officials were carrying out rescue operation from the banks where Quality Bakery is located; the central fire station officials, who joined us, were looking from the opposite banks," said fireman Yashwant Mandle of Hadapsar fire station.

A local identified as Rajesh Mirekar, who was helping the firemen, found the body at 12:28 pm, the firemen said.

"The victim was swept away in the current of the canal before the onlookers could make sense of what was happening," said Mandle.

Shinde was rushed to the Noble hospital in Hadapsar, but was declared dead on arrival. He was then taken to the Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem. Shinde's death was recorded at Hadasar police station as an incident of accidental death.

