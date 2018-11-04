The tournaments help to kick-start the career of young tennis players: Pandey

Ravindra Pandey who runs the Ravindra Pandey tennis academy (RPTA) at Solaris Club, for the last 11 years feels that championship series tournament helps young tennis players to understand the basics of tournament. While talking with Hindustan Times, tournament director explained about the importance of the tournaments for young players.

What is the format of Championship Series (CS) tournament?

There are two formats in which CS tournaments is conducted ie 3 days and 7 days. Currently we are conducting CS-3 tournament. In this tournament, A player need to win eight games out of fifteen to advance. This scoring format is followed till pre-quarterfinal stage. Player needs to win 9 games out of 17 games to advance ahead from quarterfinal and semifinal stage. Finals are played in 3- sets format.

How does this tournament help youngsters to groom?

This format is very helpful for the youngsters who are starting their tennis career. It gives them a chance to understand how tennis is a tough game. Once player qualifies for the next stage, level of scoring format is increased so it helps them to grow their skills.

What is the best part of Solaris club?

Here we provide best facilities for the players. We have chair umpire, ball kids, from the round one. So it helps player to groom well. Even when we train tennis players – every aspect of the training has been taken care of, from nutrition, gym sessions and ground training.

Which players played at Solaris Club?

Players like Saketh Myneni, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Siddhant Banthia have played at Solaris Club. Young upcoming players Manas Dhamne, Sharanya Garware are the product of Solaris Club.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 14:51 IST