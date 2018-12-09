This book is a sincere attempt to portray the human side of Panditji, says Nagaraj Rao Havaldar ahead of the launch of his book on the latter

A popular name in the field of Hindustani classical music, Nagaraj Rao Havaldar has a Sangeeta Ratna degree and an advanced training in Kirana Gharana from pandit Madhava Gudi on direction from pandit Bhimsen Joshi. The musician will be launching his book titled, ‘Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi, the voice of the people’ at the 66th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav. In the book, Havaldar talks about the person panditji was, with the help of his personal experiences, anecdotes from his guru Madhava Gudi and panditji’s son Shrinivas Joshi. “Shrinivas has been extremely helpful and approachable during this whole period. For me, this book is a sincere attempt to portray the human side of Panditji. He is an icon for me, and through this I want the world to see his passionate humane side too,” says Havaldar.

‘When I met Panditji’

It was in 1985, that Havaldar had come down to learn music from panditji. However, because of his busy schedule, panditji redirected him to Madhava Gudi, who is a disciple of the former. “He recognised my potential and could see that I was missing out because of his busy schedule. So, one day he said, ‘If you really want to learn, go to Madhava Gudi.”

In 1991, Havaldar went back to panditji to give an update. “He was happy to see me and commented that I was on the right track. He also called me his grand disciple,” says the musician who always had a passion for Kirana ghayaki.

Why the book?

Havaldar shares that though there are several books in Marathi and Kannada written on Bhimsen Joshi, he can recall only one such written in English by Mohan Nadkarni, Bhimsen Joshi: the man and his music.. “Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi, the voice of the people is probably only the second book to be written on him in English. Also, if I have my facts right, it is the only book written on Panditji by a musician.” He goes on to add that he lived till 2011, his biographies have been written almost 25 years ago, and his music changed and mellowed in the last few years. “There was a definite change from his youthful exuberance to his mellow music. It all took a different dimension and that is what pushed me to write this book.”

So, where did he gather information and stories from for the book? “Well, my guru Madhava Gudi helped me with a lot of insights. He narrated incidents and stories about the great musician. Also, I have had several interactions with the maestro. We both shared Kannada as our mother tongue. So, we did share a comfort zone too.”

Havaldar quickly adds that this is not only a biography but also a historical document. “My degree in History and Archaeology helped me put together facts and information in an interesting way. It was almost like a second thesis, I have explained everything in detail with footnotes and references.

The book has a chapter on panditji’s music which explains his forte, and specialities without makes it too technical. “I want to build a common bridge between him and music lovers. The book is a hard bound 308 pager and will be officially launched at Sawai this year.”

The book has rare interviews with Dr Gangubai Hangal, pandit Nana Muley, the tabla player who accompanied Joshi,lyricist Piyush Pande and director Amol Palekar who brought Bhimsen back to film music after 20 years.

Musings with Panditji

Recalling his time spent with panditji, Havaldar shares how the common man or a music connoisseur knew him either for his glorious side or flip side. “There is this human side to him which has always been ignored or failed to capture. This book is my attempt to portray what a great human being he was. “

One such incident, which he clearly remembers was in Bengaluru in the year 1991. “We were in a hotel and he was to perform the next day. A gentleman walked up to him and said, ‘I have heard you sing really well. I know your concert is tomorrow, but can you come home tonight and perform for my guests? I will pay you Rs 2 lakh.’ Panditji was furious, he looked at me and said in Kannada, ‘Get this man out of my room’.”

Havaldar adds, “During that time, he was paid rupees 3 for 12 hours way back in early 1940-50. Despite this, he refused to sell his music. He respected and loved the art. He cared for music and had a very strong will power to pursue it.”

About Nagaraj Rao Havaldar

Born in Hosapete, Ballari District, 59-year-old Havaldar earned a B.A. degree in History and Archaeology from Vijayanagara College in 1979. A Master’s degree in History was earned with distinction and a Gold Medal. In 1986, he obtained his Ph.D with dissertation on the topic ‘History of Music in Karnataka, and Legacy of Mysore Maharaja towards its growth.’ He received advanced training in Kirana Gharana from Pandit Madhava Gudi, who was the prime disciple of none other than Pandit Bhimsen Joshi. He also received invaluable training and refinement in music, from the eminent Jaipur Atrauli Gharana exponent Pandit Panchakshari Swami Mattigatti. He is the founding president of Sunaada Art Foundation, established to promote and nurture Hindustani music.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 16:18 IST