Three apprehended for murder of 17-year-old in Manjari

Three men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of a minor in Manjari on Wednesday night. The three accused were identified as Sunny Dinkar Shingare (29), Vinod Dinkar Shingare (27) and Dada alias Mahesh Dinkar Shingare(26), all residents of Manjri nagar in Manjri Budrukh area near Hadapsar.

“They were arrested around 11:50 pm on Thursday and remanded to police custody till December 4,” said, assistant police inspector (API) MK Adling of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

The three killed a 17-year-old Tushar Bhapkar, a resident of Manjri, who had a criminal record over at least five cases. The juvenile had recently been released from the observation home of children in conflict with the law. After his release from the observation home, he went back to his old ways and damaged bricks meant for construction work undertaken by Shingare family. That riled up the assailants who made cut marks on his face and head and left his body in the Manjari area where he was killed around 9 pm on Wednesday.

API Adling had said that the people in the area were not ready to speak about the incident even though there were eye-witnesses. However, an anonymous source told police that the three accused were hiding in the nearby graveyard. The police found the three in a graveyard and arrested them.

They were booked under Sections 302 and 34 of Indian penal code at Hadapsar police station.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 15:12 IST