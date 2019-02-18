Three booked for making defamatory remarks against Pune journalist

Three men with a history of criminal cases have been booked for defamation of local journalist and his wife on February 15 at Vishrambaug police station.

Krushna Varpe, owner of an online news portal and complainant in the matter, claimed that the accused, identified as Mohsin Shaikh, Mahadev Vilas Balgude and Sachin Balasaheb Kumbhar, created Facebook posts stating Varpe’s website was a fake news platform and questioned his integrity as a journalist. They also made derogatory remarks against his wife.

Balgude was among those booked in a case of impersonation, cheating and stalking, among other charges, based on a complaint filed by Nidhi Kamdar, officer on special duty in the office of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2017.

A case under Sections 419, 420, 465, 468, 469, 471, 354(d) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c), 66(d) and 67 of Information Technology Act was registered by Mumbai police in the matter against Balgude and others.

Varpe also mentioned a phone number from which he received a threatening call on February 14 evening. “The person identified himself as Mohsin Shaikh,” said Varpe in the complaint. He allegedly asked Varpe where his office was after questioning the accuracy of a story published on the website.

A case against the three has been registered under Sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 507 (criminal intimidation through anonymous communication) of Indian Penal Code and 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act, 2000 at Vishrambaug police station

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 17:37 IST