Three labourers electrocuted to death in Hinjewadi

pune

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 22:24 IST

Three labourers who were changing street lights in phase-III of the Rajiv Gandhi IT park in Hinjewadi were electrocuted to death after they came into contact with live electricity supply at 6.30 am on Monday.

The police have identified the deceased as Sagar Ayappa Mashalkar (20), Sagar Kapu Parandekar (19), Raju Kupu Parandekar (35), all residents of Bijlinagar in Chinchwad.The Hinjewadi police have registered a case of accidental death. According to the police, the trio was setting a street light in Ganesh Colony when the electricity supply was switched on. They were unaware about the incoming electric flow and came in contact with the main high-tension wire. The impact was such that the three of the them got electrocuted.

Ajay Joghad, police inspector, Hinjewadi police station said, “The trio was working for a private electrical contractor. They were busy fixing the street light when the current was accidentally switched on. The trio was caught unaware and died due to the massive shock. The MSEDCL authorities had to disconnect electricity supply in order to remove the trio who were stuck in the wires.”