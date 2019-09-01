Three men booked for sexual assault of a 21-year-old woman in Nigdi

pune

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 19:22 IST

Three unidentified people were booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for alleged sexual assault of a 21-year-old woman in Nigdi on Saturday.

The complainant is a student pursuing graduation from a local college. The woman was walking under the flyover near Tilak chowk rickshaw stand in Nigdi on Saturday at 7am when the three arrived in an autorickshaw, according to the complainant. The rickshaw stopped and she was forced to step into the autorickshaw by the three men.

“We have registered a case in the matter. She has told us the route that they took her on and we are verifying everything. After more investigation, we will have a clear picture,” said senior police inspector Sunil Tonpe of Nigdi police station.

The police are looking for the suspects as well as closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the area. The area, according to the police, has constant flow of traffic and morning crowd consisting of office-goers and students.

“She has told us that she was taken in the direction of Pune after being allegedly drugged, for around 25 minutes and then the rickshaw went in the opposite direction for 25 minutes. After she was thrown out of the rickshaw, she told us that two passers-by found her crying and helped her to a hospital. We have spoken to that doctor as well,” said police inspector (crime) Rajendra Nikalje of Nigdi police station.

The police are now awaiting the call records as well as the medical reports from the Sassoon General Hospital of the complainant. The clothes worn by the complainant at the time of the incident have also been recovered for further tests.

The police are on the lookout for the three men as the complainant could not identify them, according to her complaint.

A case under Section 376 (sexual assault), 341 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Nigdi police station against the three unidentified men.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 19:22 IST