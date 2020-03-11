Three push man off 11th floor flat in Pune over Rs 15k loan

pune

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 17:09 IST

Three engineering students have been arrested for allegedly killing their 24-year-old roommate by pushing him from the balcony of their 11th floor Kondhwa flat over a monetary dispute in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the accused - Abhinav Jadhav, Akshay Gorade and Tejas Gujar, are all engineering students. Jadhav had lent Rs 15,000 to the deceased , identified as Sagar Chilveri on January 9, on 10 per cent interest. Chilveri was to return the amount on Monday. However, he failed to do so and Jadhav along with his two friends assaulted him in the flat where all of them stayed together.

“There was a heated argument in the early hours of Tuesday after the victim failed to return the money, first in the residential complex’s parking lot and then in their 11th floor flat. Chilveri was pushed off the balcony by the three accused leading to his death ,” said Shivaji Kumbhar, police inspector ( Crime ) .

Omkar Chandrakant Yenpure ( 20) who was the security guard on duty, in his statement to the police stated, that the accused entered the society premises on a two-wheeler with Chilveri sitting in the middle. “The accused assaulted Chilveri, grabbed him by the neck and took him to the flat. He along with another security guard went to question the accused. The accused replied that Chilveri had taken a loan from them and had not return it as promised. At 2.45 am , another guard informed Yenpure that the accused had pushed Chilveri down from the 11th floor and were see running away from the scene of crime,” said Yenpure.

The three were arrested for murder, bodily hurt and criminal intimidation under IPC sections. The trio have confessed to their crime and further investigation is on to find our more in the case, said inspector Kumbhar.