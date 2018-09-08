Three youths arrested for assaulting PMPML driver

The Kondhwa police have arrested three youths for physically assaulting a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus driver near Samtanagar locality in Kondhwa on Wednesday.

According to the Kondhwa police, the accused, identified as Akash Dnyaneshwar Sonawane, a resident of Shantinagar; Pankaj Baburao Bhalerao (20), a resident of Krushnanagar and Shekhar Hanumant Rathod (19), a resident of Shivnerinagar, have been arrested and booked under IPC Sections 353,323,504 and 34.

According to the bus driver, Sachin Saikar (28), he was driving the PMPML bus from Kothrud depot to Kondhwa-Khurd when the attackers who sitting on bike parked along the roadside were angered when Saikar saw them through the driver’s side mirror.

The youths stopped the bus, and assaulted the driver with belts and hurled abuses in front of the passengers, he stated in his FIR. PSI Vishnu Wadkar said that the trio were produced before the court and remanded in custody till September 9.

