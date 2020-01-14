Tour firm ordered to pay Rs 1.07 lakh compensation for contract violation

pune

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 19:15 IST

The Pune district consumer disputes redressal forum has ordered a leisure holiday and tour company to pay Rs 82,000 compensation to a family on account of deficiency in service.

The forum comprising president Umesh Jawlikar and members Kshitija Kulkarni and Sangeeta Deshmukh issued the order dated January 7, directing the firm to pay the compensation and also ordered them to pay an additional Rs 25,000 to complainants for causing mental harassment.

In a complaint with the forum, dated August 19, 2017, customers Vineet and Shital Asai stated that they had signed up for a Rs 90,000 membership with the holiday tour firm located in Aundh, on March 12, 2017. According to the terms and conditions, the couple paid Rs 70,000 as the first instalment. The signed agreement stated that Rs 2,916 equated monthly instalment must be paid for the next 24 months.

However, the couple received an email from the company’s customer care department asking them to pay Rs 6,000 for 12 months, following which, the complainants demanded refund of Rs 70,000 and later gave a written complaint seeking termination of their agreement and service with the firm.

The forum in its order stated that it was mandatory for the firm to have provided professional and punctual services to the complainant which they did not provide and also violated the terms and conditions provided in the agreement.

Taking into account the mental harassment caused to the complainants, the forum passed the order ex parte. A notice seeking the firm’s response was sent, but they remained absent for the hearing following which the forum went ahead and passed the order.