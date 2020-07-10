Traders’ association against 10-day lockdown

pune

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:31 IST

The decision to implement a lockdown for 10 days by the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) has not gone down well with the federation of traders association of Pune.

The traders’ body has opposed the lockdown imposed by the local administration, and written a letter expressing dissent to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram, and PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

The association has appealed, against a complete lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to the federation, businesses were closed from March 16, and after the relaxations swung in, traders have been facing problems due to the P1 and P2 rules. Most of the businesses have been only able to work an entirety of 15 days; however, they have paid a full month’s rent and drawn 30-days salary for their employees.

“The traders are already frustrated. For the first eight to 10 days no customers came to the shops, now there has been some movement in the last week and PMC again wants a lockdown which is completely illogical,” said Mahendra Pitaliya, secretary of the federation of traders association of Pune.

Pitaliya wants the onus on the police to take appropriate action on people who are flouting social distancing norms and not wearing masks.

The traders association has also demanded to scrap the P1 P2 rules.

“Keeping businesses closed is not a solution for controlling the spread of Covid-19. PMC should be strict against people who are sipping tea standing in front of shops which are banned,” said Pitaliya.

The federation has assured PMC that traders who flout norms, the association will take action against them.