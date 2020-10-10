Traffic violations rise in September on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

pune

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 20:04 IST

There has been a substantial surge in traffic violations on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway after the e-pass travel restriction was suspended by the state government since September 1.

The highway police took action against 15,187 violators and Rs 4,61,900 was collected in fines in September, while in August, action was taken against 9,619 violators and Rs 1,12,300 was collected in fines. In July, when most activities were shut due to lockdown, 9,265 people were penalised and Rs 1,57,300 was collected in fines.

Fines from people were collected for crossing the speed limit, overtaking from the wrong side, driving on the wrong side and no seat-belts. Many were also fined while not having e-pass during the lockdown.

The rise in fine, according to the highway police, is mainly attributed to increased traffic movement on the expressway after the government revoked all the restrictions. As railway service was suspended during September, most people chose road transport, say, officials.

“People flout traffic rules even after confiscating their licence or imposing fine on them. Police patrolling on the expressway is taking stringent actions, still, people are reckless while driving,” said Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, additional director general of police, traffic, Mumbai.

The fine collected in September is equivalent of February when Covid pandemic was yet to affect India. In February, 15,781 violators were fined to the tune of Rs8,84,500.

By March, when Maharashtra started witnessing Covid cases, as a result of which government invoked curbs, the traffic violations were also reduced drastically (see box).

Of the nine months starting January till September, least number of violations were recorded in April when only 94 people were fined. It was during April, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) demolished the British-era iconic Amrutanjan bridge near Khandala as it was causing hindrance to traffic.

“In India, we still don’t have rules like other countries where people who violate traffic rules are banned from filling petrol or they have to pay extra taxes. The condition has improved in the last ten years, but people need to be more respectful to traffic rules,” said Upadhyay.

Jagdish Pardeshi, assistant police inspector, highway police, Dasturi, which looks after a 12km stretch on the expressway, said, “Traffic has increased after the suspension of e-pass. People argue with traffic police after violating the rules and hesitate to pay fine. There are also many cases where people are yet to deposit their fine amount.”

“During lockdown, people in the name of essential services also tried to drive between Mumbai-Pune route who we caught red-handed,” added Pardeshi.