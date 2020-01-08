e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Tragedy averted as metal rod from metro site falls onto car at Karve road, but no casualties reported

pune Updated: Jan 08, 2020 21:41 IST
HT Correspondent
A metal rod, used for metro work, fell onto a car at Karve road on Tuesday evening.

The rod broke the rear windshield of the car. Fortunately, since no one was sitting in the back seat of the car, a major tragedy was averted. Hemant Sonawane, general manager, Pune metro, said, “The incident was reported, but there were no injuries. We have sent a notice to the contractor and the damages will be paid by the contractor to the car owner.”

Metro work on Karve road is currently underway for the Ramwadi-Vanaz route. The car was moving from Paud Phata to Deccan when the incident took place near Sahyadri hotel. The rod, weighing almost 50 kgs, fell on the rear windshield and shattered it. There were two people sitting in the front seat, while no one was sitting in the back seat and hence, no injuries were reported, added officials.

On January 6, a worker died while on the metro site, which raised serious safety concerns. This was the fourth accident reported from a metro site in the city in the past two years.

