Trees lying on BMCC road footpath creates trouble for pedestrians 

pune

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:52 IST

Pedestrians and motorists using the Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) road on Tuesday morning were affected due to the trees that had been dumped on the road and footpath.

According to residents, the trees had been cut someplace else and discarded on the footpath.

“I walk on this road on a daily basis and this is the first time I have seen trees lying on the footpath. These trees are not from this area, it might have come from nearby housing societies. The dumping of these trees has created quite a nuisance, leaving no place for people to walk, creating trouble especially for senior citizens,” said Surekha Kanade, a nearby resident.

Atharva Hedge, student, Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce, said, “We are forced to use this road despite it being such a struggle as there is no alternate route to get to college. There is only one footpath on this side of the road, on which the trees are lying. I hope the PMC removes these trees as early as possible.”

The trees are blocking the road beginning at the Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce road which joins Fergusson College road towards Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce.

When asked about these trees, local Pune Municipal Corporation sweepers present at the spot said, “These trees had fallen in nearby areas and are now lying down on the footpath.”

Nitin Udas, Pune Municipal Corporation’s divisional commissioner of zone 2 under whose jurisdiction this road comes, said, “There should not be such trees lying on the footpath. I will immediately send our officials to the spot. We will remove the trees from the footpath and conduct an enquiry about the same and find out how the trees landed on the footpath in the first place.”

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 19:52 IST