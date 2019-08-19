Trimming trees ahead of Ganeshotsav causes traffic snarls at SB road

pune

The civic department’s tree trimming and pruning exercise before Ganeshotsav has left the Senapati Bapati road strewn with fallen branches and leaves, hampering pedestrian and traffic movement on Monday morning. The fallen branches and leaves are left uncleared by the civic authorities. A truck used for trimming trees also obstructed the flow of traffic.

Sandesh Lokhande, a security guard stationed outside Pavillion Mall said, “The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) truck was occupying a sizeable area of the road since 7 am. Since it are peak hours, traffic along the JW Marriot and Pavillion Mall was disrupted as branches lay unattended on footpath and roadsides.”

GR Tummale, officer incharge for Ghole road and part of the tree authority, PMC, said, “The tree trimming exercise began three days ago. With Ganeshotsav beginning on September 2, we have been given orders to clear the procession route that has low-hanging branches over roadway as it can limit movement and visibility, causing a potential hazard to pedestrians and motorists.”

“The exercise will continue for two more days. We have selected 13 trees on the Senapati Bapat road and others on the internal roads in Shivaji Housing society, Model colony till Lalit Mahal. The tree trimming work will also take place on Lokmanya Tilak road, Kelkar road, Lal Bahadur Shastri road and Fergusson College road,” Tummale said.

The civic official said that instruction is being given to trim trees between 6am and 10am. “We will continue the exercise in the afternoon when there is less traffic,” he said.

