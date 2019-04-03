Twelve students booked in fracas over Savitribai Phule Pune University refectory

The Chatuhshrungi police have booked 12 students, after a security officer was injured, in a student agitation. On Monday night, 50 students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), took out an agitation against the new rules implemented by the administration for the refectory. The agitation took a violent turn when, glasses were broken and a security guard was injured. The complaint was lodged by the administration.

Bhaskar Jadhav, senior police inspector Chatuhshrungi police station, said, “Arrests in the matter are yet to be made, as the investigation is currently underway.”

In light of the series of incidents where students allegedly found worms in the refectory food last month, the SPPU administration decided to implement stricter rules from April 1. The students submitted a written letter to the registrar Dr Prafulla Pawar, demanding to immediately withdraw the rules.

Nandakumar Hange, a PhD student among the 12 booked said, “A majority of the protesting students come from rural backgrounds. We are dependent on affordable meals, and protesting against the sub-standard quality of food has led to the administration falsely lodge a complaint against us.”

Another student Krunal Sapkale who has also been booked said, “No glasses were broken during the silent protest. While we submitted a memorandum to withdraw the rules, we are yet to receive an official police announcement. We were protesting silently on Monday and none of us broke the glasses of their refectory..”

A case against the 12 students has been registered under sections 353, 332, 143, 147, 149 and 427 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Chatuhshrungi police station.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 17:12 IST