Two arrested for kidnapping 3-year-old boy in Pune

Two people have been arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday, for kidnapping a three-year-old child from Kondhwa. As per primary information, the two intended to use the child for begging, according to the police.

The two accused have been identified as Lala Shivaji Suryavanshi (38), a resident of Indira vsahat in Aundh and a native of Nandgaon in Usmanabad, and Sunita Lakshman Binavat (30), also a resident of Aundh and native of Karnataka.

The child was identified as Avinash Adey (3.5), a resident of Shalimar society in Kondhwa. After he went missing, the father of the child, Govind Pandurang Adey, lodged a missing complaint at Kondhwa police station. Subsequently, a case under Section 363 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.

The parents of the child are labourers in Pune. The police checked footage from 110 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and located the two while kidnapping the child.

“The child was playing near Shalimar Society in Kondhwa around 5:40pm on February 24, when he was kidnapped by the two, according to the child’s parents,” said Prakash Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-5 of Pune.

“Once we got their phones numbers, we traced them to Saswad. In Saswad, the police searched through lakhs of devotees gathered for a pilgrimage and found the two hiding near a hut in Veer village. The child was wrapped in a cloth,” said Gaikwad.

