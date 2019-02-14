Two booked for molesting 2-year-old in Pune

The Pune police booked two men for allegedly molesting a two-and-a-half- year- old girl in Chakan on Tuesday.

According to the police the accused have been identified as Kamal Yuvraj Shelke and Shantaram Shelke. The girl was playing in front of her house when Kamal dragged her into the room he stays in. Shantaram was already present in the room according to the complaint. The alleged incident happend at 3.30pm on February 10.

The men touched the girl’s private parts and chest and bit her on the cheek. The child’s mother learnt of the incident and filed a complaint.

A case under Sections 354(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered at Chakan police station against the duo. Police sub inspector MT Shinde of Chakan police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 16:16 IST