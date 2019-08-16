e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 16, 2019

Two builders booked for encroaching land in Ravet

pune Updated: Aug 16, 2019 21:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Dehu road police, on Thursday, registered a cheating case against builders Gurmukh Sukhwani and Ghanashyam Agrawal for allegedly encroaching upon a property in Ravet.

The complaint has been filed by Sagar Jadhav, 43, a resident of Jadhavnagar, Ravet .

 According to the police, Jadhav has 40 acres of fenced land in Ravet. In 2013, Jadhav filed a police complaint against Sukhwani and Agrawal alleging that the builders had encroached upon his land.

“The police did not register my case, hence I approached the Supreme Court. In a hearing dated August 6, the court has ordered the police to register the case and investigate the matter,” said Jadhav.

A case under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has been registered at Ravet police station.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 21:35 IST

more from pune
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New ZealandAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss