Two builders booked for encroaching land in Ravet

Aug 16, 2019

The Dehu road police, on Thursday, registered a cheating case against builders Gurmukh Sukhwani and Ghanashyam Agrawal for allegedly encroaching upon a property in Ravet.

The complaint has been filed by Sagar Jadhav, 43, a resident of Jadhavnagar, Ravet .

According to the police, Jadhav has 40 acres of fenced land in Ravet. In 2013, Jadhav filed a police complaint against Sukhwani and Agrawal alleging that the builders had encroached upon his land.

“The police did not register my case, hence I approached the Supreme Court. In a hearing dated August 6, the court has ordered the police to register the case and investigate the matter,” said Jadhav.

A case under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has been registered at Ravet police station.

