Two Nigdi residents arrested for murder after a month

The Khadki police have arrested two men in a murder case registered on June 1. The two were identified as Bilal Maula Attar and Imtiaz Mustakh Shaikh, both residents of Nigdi, from where they were arrested.

The deceased was identified as Omkar Subhash Jadhav, 20, a resident of Ravet area of Pune, near Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Jadhav’s body was found with its head smashed with a rock. The police took the help of social media to ascertain the body’s identity, a day after the body was found in a rotten condition. The two arrested men were drinking with the deceased when they got into a fight which turned violent and one of them hit the victim on the head with a stone, according to the Khadki police. The duo disfigured the victim’s face in an effort to hide his identity.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on June 1. The case was investigated by the Khadki police under the supervision of Deepak Sakore, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-4 and Ganesh Gawade, assistant police commissioner, Khadki division.