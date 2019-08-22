e-paper
Thursday, Aug 22, 2019

Two-wheeler rider killed in Chandannagar

pune Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A two-wheeler rider was killed and pillion rider injured after being run over by a tractor in Chandannagar on Wednesday evening. 

The deceased has been identified as Anil Pethare (38) and injured has been identified as Gajanan Sahane, both residents of Chandannagar.

Pethare was riding his motorcycle along with a friend when he approached a stationary car along the old Mundhwa road, the car driver opened the door of his car, causing Pethare and Sahane to fall on the main road. A tractor ran over the two men killing Pethare and injuring Sahane.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 21:20 IST

