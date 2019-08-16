U-18 basketball c’ship: Pune’s alchemists playing bronze into gold

pune

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:42 IST

When we look at the Pune district boys basketball team, one notices that team has the skill, speed and endurance to emerge best in the state.

This team, however, also now boasts a string of experienced hoopsters.

Maharashtra State Junior (under-18) Inter-District Championship will commence in Nagpur from August 17, and for Pune district any talk other than gold medal is basically a “air ball”.

In 2018, team settled for bronze.

This year, Om Pawar, Ojas Ambedkar and Pritish Kokate - all have played atleast three nationals each, and their experience could be the deciding factor.

Kokate who was picked for National Basketball Association (NBA) talent hunt programme in 2018 joined the team ahead of the camp at Deccan Gymkhana on Tuesday.

“I was in Delhi at NBA academy. I have played with most of the players so coordination is not at all issue. I will try to add my experience of playing at a higher level to this team. Talent wise our squad is strong,” said Kokate.

Team was selected on the performance of recently concluded district championship which Deccan Gymkhana won, defeating Sports Arena.

Squad has four players -- Om Pawar, Ojas Ambedkar, Rajendra Singh, and Aman Shaikh from Deccan Gymkhana, while three players, Asif Khan, Rishabh Kumar and Sunny Pisal are from Sports Arena.

“Player from Sports Arena are very talented and infact it was the toughest side we faced in the district championship. Asif, Rishabh and Sunny will make team stronger,” added Ojas Ambedkar.

SWOT analysis

Strength: All players have bucketful of experience playing big tournaments

Weakness: Team has star players from clubs in Pune, and an NBA talent. Over confidence could be a factor.

Opportunities: Team has chance to claim gold medal this time.

Threats: Home team Nagpur, and Mumbai, are toughest competitors.

Only overconfidence can let this team down: Lalit Nahata, boys’s u-18 coach

Experience, height advantage, healthy team coordination – Pune u18 boys basketball team have all this in the kitty for the upcoming Maharashtra State Junior (Unde-18) Inter-District Championship which will be held in Nagpur from August 17-22.

The team is undergoing a three-day preparatory camp at Deccan Gymkhana basketball court, under the watchful eyes of coach – Lalit Nahata. Nahata explains why this team are probable finalists and what could derail them.

Lalit Nahata, boys’s u-18 coach ( Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO )

What’s the 2019 team like?

We have multiple players for all positions and all 12 are experienced players. While selecting a team, main focus is to keep options open for every position. We have also new comers like Asif Khan, Rishabh Kumar, Sunny Pisal, these players will be playing the state championship for the first time.

What aspects are you focussed on for the ongoing three-day camp?

Basically, all these players are good with their skills, but since they are coming together from different clubs and soo far, they have played as opponents, they have to play as a team. So, getting used to each other’s technique is the key.

Can Pune clinch the championship?

Yes, we have a very good chance of winning the championship. Only overconfidence can let us down; otherwise, all individuals are very talented.

Boys Team

Om Pawar

Ojas Ambedkar

Rajendra Singh

Aman Shaikh

Yash Pagere

Pritish Kokate

Asif Khan

Sunny Pisal

Jitender Choudhary

Dnyanesh Patil

Rishabh Kumar

Yash Mane

Coach: Lalit Nahata

August 17-22: Maharashtra State Junior (Under-18) Inter-District Championship, Nagpur

Tournament will be held at six courts in Nagpur -- Nutan Bharat Yuwak Sangh, Bajaj Nagar; Nagpur Amateur Sports Association, Surendra Nagar; Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana; Players Basketball Gymkhana, Gadikhana; Pawanbhoomi; and Gurudeo nagar.

32 boys and 28 girls’ teams participating in this championship.

Boys: In 2018, State Championship was held at Vashi, Navi Mumbai, in April 17-22 and Pune team claimed bronze medal.

Girls: In 2018, State Championship was held at Vashi, Navi Mumbai, in April 17-22 and Pune team claimed bronze medal.

