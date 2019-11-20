Under-14 Varroc Cup: Parth’s inswing, Sudarshan’s off break dismantle Poona Club

pune

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:25 IST

Poona Club out of the tourney with 2 defeats on home ground

Superlative bowling performance by the Aryans Academy helped them advance in the u-14 40-over Varroc Cup, defeating Poona Club by eight wickets on Wednesday.

Aryans Academy chased the down the target of 74 runs in 11.1 overs. Poona Club who chose to bat first, failed to make an impression as they were five down for the score of 31 in 10 overs.

Parth Tathed, who has joined the Aryans Academy team for the tournament, inflicted damage with his inswing bowling as he sent Sunil and Swapnil Motkar back to the pavilion on duck.

The home team struggled thereafter as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

After the ferocious bowling spell of medium pacers (Tathed and Nitya Shah), Sudarshan Kunhar took three wickets to bundle Poona Club for 73.

“I play for Nashik Sports and Fitness Academy, I came here as I was invited to play for this club. I played at the Poona Club for the first time and the pitch has good bounce. It was a very good performance from team members. We only need to focus on not bowling more extras,” explained Tathed, who was given man of the match award for taking two wickets for 20 runs.

Aryans Academy bowled 27 extras which was a major concern for captain Mrigank Rawal.

“Most of the extras came from wide deliveries, players are practicing hard to improve it. Our batsmen did a good job, but we could had won the contest by 10 wickets instead of eight,” added Rawal.

For Poona Club, losing back to back matches on their home ground brought a lot of disappointment as they are out the finals race. On Tuesday, Poona Club lost to PYC by 10 wickets.

“Team is not putting in effort. When wickets are falling they should play slow, but still they were going for attacking shots. They should understand the match situation,” added Ashish Gujre, captain of PYC.

In the second match of the day, Deccan Gymkhana scored a 10-wicket win over Club of Maharashtra at Aryans Cricket Academy.

Bating first, Club of Maharashtra could only score 122 runs in 39 overs. The small target was achieved by Deccan Gymkhana in 16 overs. The architect of victory for Deccan Gymkhana was Sahil Nalage who scored 54 runs and also took four wickets giving away 43 runs.

Brief Scores:

Match 3 at Poona Club

Poona Club 73 all out in 32.4 overs (Om Kandekar 13 (40b), Ashish Gujer 10 (34b), Sudarshan Kunhar 3-31) lost to Aryans Academy 74 for 2 in 11.1 overs (Ritvik Rade 37 (36b), Arjun Menon 2-25)

Results: Aryans Academy won by eight wickets

Man of the match: Parth Tathed, Aryans Academy

Match 4 at Aryans Cricket Academy

Club of Maharashtra 122 all out in 39 overs (Riddhesh Bhuruk 37 (44b), Farhan Khan 21 (49b) Sahil Nalage 4-43) lost to Deccan Gymkhana 123 for 0 in 16 overs (Yash Ghare 63 (52b), Sahil Nalage 54 (44b))

Results: Deccan Gymkhana won by 10 wickets

Man of the match: Yash Nalage, Deccan Gymkhana