Under watchful eye: All stations under Pune railway division to be under CCTV surveillance in a year

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 21:34 IST

The Pune railway division will be completely under the close circuit television (CCTV) camera surveillance within a year to ensure the safety and security of passengers, announced Pune divisional railway manager (DRM) Renu Sharma, who recently took charge of office, at a press conference on Thursday.

A total of 539 CCTV cameras will be installed across 18 railway stations under the Pune railway division.

For effective crowd management, restricting the entry points of the Pune railway station and beautification of various stations is under process by the railways, added Sharma. Sharma after taking over as the DRM on November 25 had pleged to undertake measures to improve passenger safety.

“I think for better security of Pune railway station and all the other stations in the division, there should be restricted entry and exit points. Boundary walls should be made strong and other unnecessary spots through which unwanted crowd come to the station premises will be stopped. Security of women, children and senior citizens and all the passengers is our topmost priority,” Sharma had said in an interview to HT on December 1.

After 20 days, Sharma announced the measures which has public safety at the top of the list. “Currently, there are 61 CCTV cameras at the Pune railway station and more 63 cameras will be installed across the station premises to cover the entire area. Similarly, for all other 18 railway stations, the process of installing 539 CCTV cameras has begun and in next one year, all the stations will be under CCTV camera coverage. The reason behind this project is to ensure the safety of passengers and we have got funds under the Nirbhaya scheme of the central government. We are also going to restrict the entry points at the Pune railway station. Our Railway police force (RPF) has identified seven spots around the Pune railway stations which were open and risky for people who are crossing through it. So, the process of closing these spots is going on,” Sharma said on Thursday.

Talking about the extension plans of the railway station, Sharma said, “We have completed the down line work of the Hadapsar railway station and other platform works are currently underway. By March 2020, the new upgraded Hadapsar railway station will be ready and some of the train operations towards Daund will be terminated from Hadapsar. Trains will be short terminated from Hadapsar railway station to ease the heavy train operations from the Pune railway station.”

Renu Sharma took charge as the divisional railway manager (DRM), Pune on November 25. Sharma is from the 1990 batch of the Indian Railway Personnel Services (IRPS). Before joining as DRM Pune, she was working as a principal chief personnel officer at Railway Testing and Research Centre (RTRC), Lucknow.