Upset over house condition, man tries to kill builder's employee

An auto-rickshaw driver has been on arrested on Tuesday night for attempt to murder.

The victim is an employee of a Pune-based builder, and works in the maintenance issues department of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), the building the accused was living in.

The accused, identified asMahendra Kusalkar (40) lives in an SRA scheme building in Karvenagar.

Kusalkar was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody at Yerawada Central jail by a local court on Wednesday. He was upset over the water and maintenance at the SRA building he lives in.

The complaint was filed by Rajesh Bhoite, 40, a resident of Oriental Park , Hadapsar. Bhoite works for Kumar Builders.

According to the complaint, Kusalkar was at a local salon around 12 noon on Tuesday, getting a haircut,when the incident took place.

"At the same time, Bhoite was in the area in a notary office. When he came out of the notary office, Kusalkar saw and him hurled an expletive at him. He then called Bhoite to the salon and spoke to him about the issues he was facing. Bhoite asked Kusalkar to come to his office and discuss it. An enraged Kusalkar stabbed Bhoite with a scissor lying on the counter," said assistant polcie inspector Arun Ghodake of Alankar police station who is investigating the case. The victim suffered injuries to his shoulder.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder),323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Alankar police station.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 17:10 IST