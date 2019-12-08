V-P Venkaiah Naidu calls for mindset change to end crime against women

pune

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 20:34 IST

Vice-president Venkaiah Nadu on Sunday expressed concern over the growing number of crimes against women in the country and said that new laws will not bring down the number of rapes in the country; however, a change in the mindset is the need of the hour to curb the menace.

Naidu was in Pune to address students during the 16th convocation ceremony at the Symbiosis International University.

Referring to the recent rape incidents in Unnao and Hyderabad, Naidu said, “what has happened in recent days in certain parts is really shameful and a challenge for all of us. We must vow to ensure this sort of discrimination, these atrocities are stopped immediately. Bringing new laws is no solution. I am not against bringing any new law or bill. We brought a bill after Nirbhaya. What happened? Was the problem solved? So, I always feel that what is required is not a bill, but a political will and administrative skill to kill the social evils of the society. A change in the mindset is the need of the hour and we should go back to the roots of our culture.”

A 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district was set afire by five men, including two of her alleged rapists, on Thursday morning when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing. She succumbed to burn injuries on Friday night.

The incident came days after the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinary doctor in Hyderabad that sparked national outrage.

The vice-president also said that such incidents were giving the country a bad name, but cautioned against indulging in politics at the expense of the nation during such times. He added that the Indian tradition calls to treat woman as a mother and sister.

Naidu said the need of the hour was for teachers to inculcate right values among students and show them the right path.

Naidu also expressed regret over the fact that Indian universities failed to feature among the top 300 in this years’ Time World University ranking.

He said that in many foreign universities the performance of college faculty is evaluated by peers and students and that the same system must be followed in India.

He said in order to create world-class universities, there was a need to attract the best talent as teachers in Indian universities. He added that education is enlightenment, empowerment, enhancement, and lastly employment.

“But unfortunately we are taking the last one as the first one...Today values are going down in every field. Be it politics, public life, administration, journalism, judiciary, there is a certain erosion that has taken place... we must arrest it and must go back to our values,” he said.

Naidu stressed on teaching “our history” to children so that they draw inspiration from it.

Naidu also asked the students to be prepared for the fourth industrial revolution, adding there was need for sustainable solutions to every day challenges.