Sep 08, 2019
Sunday, Sep 08, 2019

Veggie prices stabilise in Pune after reduced demand, steady supply

pune Updated: Sep 08, 2019
Prices of vegetables at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune, stabilised on Sunday, as the APMC witnessed a decrease in demand of fruits and vegetables.

Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune, said, “The demand for fruits and vegetables has reduced as Ganeshotsav is coming to an end this week. This trend will continue for the entire week.”

Beans, carrots, cauliflower, brinjal, cucumber, cabbage and other vegetables are being sold at the previous week’s price.  Carrot was sold at Rs 300-350 per 10 kg against Rs 310-Rs 350 per 10kg last week. Cauliflower was sold at Rs 100- Rs 140 per 10kg, and brinjal was sold at Rs 150-Rs 300 per 10kg. 

“However, the prices of leafy vegetables showed an increasing trend. The supply of leafy vegetables has increased due to good rainfall in the adjoining districts,” added Bhujbal.

On Sunday, 150 trucks of vegetables arrived at APMC, Pune.  At least 2,500 bags of tomatoes and four trucks with green peas arrived at APMC, Pune on Sunday. A total of ten tempos trucks of green chillies arrived from the neighbouring districts.

Head: Leafy vegetable rates soar

Name of vegetable                   Sept 8                            Sept 1  (price per 10/kg)

 Coriander                                            Rs 200-700                   Rs 300-800

Spinach                                                 Rs 500-600                   Rs 700-1000

Fenugreek                                             Rs 300-800                 Rs 400-850

Spring onion                                       Rs 500-800                  Rs 650-900

Dill leaves                                             Rs 300-500                 Rs 450-650

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 19:12 IST

