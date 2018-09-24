Venezuelan held for entering Pune airport with fake boarding pass

A major security flaw at the Lohegaon international airport came to the light when a foreign national managed to enter the airport by showing a fake boarding pass at the entry gate of the airport.

Miguel Becerra, a citizen of Venezuela who resides in Hadapsar, on Thursday evening had gone to the airport to drop his friend who was travelling to Delhi, when he forged a fake boarding pass at the entry gate and went inside the terminal building.

However, while coming back he was caught by the central industrial security force (CISF) personnels who later informed the Pune police at the airport.

Vaibhav Poman, security manager with Indigo airlines, registered an FIR against Becerra on September 21, based on which the accused was arrested and is under police custody till Monday.

Senior police inspector Dilip Shinde, incharge of vimantal police station, said, “We have arrested the accused for offences under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian penal code (IPC). We have kept the accused in custody till Monday.”

A senior CISF officer requesting anonymity, said, “Miguel Becerra forged a fake boarding pass and entered the premises of the terminal. However, he was not aware of the fact that once you enter the departure terminal, you cannot leave the building unless the airline issues an official letter stating that the passenger has not boarded the aircraft for a particular reason.”

While, Becerra was trying to leave the terminal, we immediately realised that there was a breach and detained him, said the official.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 16:51 IST