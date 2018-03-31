Vibgyor High School at Magarpatta and Kondhwa to face legal action

Parents of students from Vibgyor High School, at Magarpatta and Kondhwa, heaved a sigh of relief after the deputy director of education (DyDe) directed the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) education officers to take legal action against the school for unprecedented fee hike and other complaints.

The fight against illegal conduct of the school had began in 2016, when a parent Prajakta Pethkar, first raised objection against increase in fees. Later, over 1,000 parents from both campuses joined her. Speaking about the issue, Pethkar said, “As per the fee regulation act, the government allows any school to revise its fees in a span of two years by 15 per cent. But Vibgyor has been increasing the fee by 25-30 per cent for the past few years. Now, we will ensure that an FIR has been lodged.”

A letter from the deputy director of education states that Vibgyor High School has repeatedly violated rules of Maharashtra educational institution fee regulation 2011 and act 2014.

Vibgyor has been in the row related to fee hike since long. Earlier, the school had issued letters to parents threatening de-enrolment of their children from the school. Deputy director of education Dinkar Temkar had then issued a letter to the education officer of the zilla parishad to keep a watch on the conducts of Vibgyor school.

Recently, on March 12, DyDe had levied a fine of Rs.2 lakh to the school under Section 16 of the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulations of collection of fee) Act 2011.Parents also said that the school has also been found to violate the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, that stipulate under Sections 16 and 17 (1) that 'no child admitted in a school shall be held back in any class or expelled from school till the completion of elementary education or no child shall be subjected to physical punishment or mental harassment’. According to Section 35 (1) 'advisory for eliminating corporal punishment in school'.