Visa fraud: Immigration bureau arrests NIBM resident

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:55 IST

The Airport police on Sunday arrested a resident of NIBM, Kondhwa, over visa fraud. The accused, identified as Mohammad Yusuf Shaikh (46) holds an Indian passport, but had allegedly stated that he is a person of Indian origin (POI) residing in UAE using forged documents, so that he did not have to pay the visa fees.

The complaint was filed by an immigration officer, who unearthed the fraud. According to the complainant, when the officer checked Shaikh’s document’s at the immigration counter, he found that two visas had been obtained on the same number.

“The accused was found to be travelling to Dubai on two visas. We have arrested the accused after a complaint was lodged against him by the immigration bureau. We are currently investigating the case,” said SD Pingale, police sub-inspector, who is investigating the case.

Shaikh was trying to fly to Dubai via Air India flight IAX -211. Airport police said that the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record ).

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 19:55 IST