Volunteers offer home delivery for senior citizens in self-quarantine

pune

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 18:55 IST

Many professionals from the IT sector and multinational companies in the city have taken the onus on themselves to help those people who have been quarantined due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, especially senior citizens.

Benitta Jacob, a marketing professional, residing in Pashan, delivers medicines to senior citizens who have quarantined themselves at their homes. “When I went to buy medicines for my parents at the store I realised that there are many senior citizens out there who need home delivery of medicines and other items during this time.”

“Recently, on social media, I came across posts about people helping senior citizens those who have been quarantined by delivering medicines to them from the stores. So I have enrolled my name with the medicals in Bavdhan to help deliver medicines to senior citizens who cannot come to the stores,” said Jacob.

“I also deliver other daily necessities to them as and when required,” said Jacob.

Her social media post reads ‘If you have any isolated older parents/grandparents here who need anything picked up and delivered from a grocery store/pharmacy, let me know.’

When HT reporter met Nitin Gulati, an IT professional from Kalyaninagar, he was on his way to a house where a senior citizen couple resides and the man has flu-like symptoms.

“The couple has quarantined themselves so I am taking essentials for them. The couple does not want to meet anyone so I leave the essentials at the doorstep and then call them to check it they have received the items,” said Gulati.

Another such volunteer is Siddharth Mehta who works with an event management company.

“Many people who reside abroad called me when the Covid-19 cases were first reported in the city. They have their family members, parents, children residing in the area who need help. So I deliver grocery or other essentials that they need,” said Mehta.

“I get calls from Koregaon Park to Hinjewadi. Sometimes I leave the items at the security guard or outside their houses. They pay me via UPI (Unified Payments Interface) or Google Pay,” said Mehta.