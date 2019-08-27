Water supply issues in Pune: Problem at distribution level, say PMC officials

pune

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:31 IST

Despite good rainfall and dams in Pune being filled to their capacity, residents are not getting adequate water supply. Various citizen groups, on Tuesday, met the mayor to register their complaints regarding the irregular water supply in the city.

The irrigation department officials attributed this irregular supply to problems at the distribution level.

In the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body meeting, which was held on Tuesday, residents of Revenue Colony, Shivajinagar, alleged that they have not been getting enough water supply despite the Khadakwasla reservoir being full. The water supply has also been irregular in the peth areas. Opposition party members Chetan Tupe, Dilip Barate, Arvind Shinde and Avinash Bagwe complained of irregular water supply as well.

After listening to the residents, mayor Mukta Tilak held a meeting with Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner and VJ Kulkarni, water department head, PMC.

Kulkarni said, “We have received a lot of complaints regarding irregular water supply. PMC is drawing enough water from dams, however, the residents are not getting adequate supply. This is a matter of concern and PMC will sort this issue in the next two days.”

PB Shelar, irrigation department officer, said, “The irrigation department has not introduced any water cut. PMC is drawing enough water from the irrigation department. The problem might be at the distribution level.”

Anushree Mahajan, a resident of Padmavati area, said, “We cooperated with the PMC during the summer season when the civic body introduced regular water cuts. Despite dams being full, we do not have water even for our basic needs. We do not want round-the-clock water supply, but at least give us enough to fulfil our basic needs.”

Civic activist Vivek Velankar blamed the PMC administration and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the poor water supply. He said, “The civic body is intentionally supplying less water to residents, so that they get used to water cuts.”

