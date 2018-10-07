Wide scope for strengthening India-UK business partnership

There is a tremendous scope of strengthening the business partnership between India and the United Kingdom as both the regions have the cutting edge modern engineering technology which is driving the future mobility revolution, said UK’s secretary of state James Brokenshire, who is on his visit to India to boost the trade ties between the countries.

Brokenshire was in the city and attended a series of meetings with Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA) officials, including Kiran Gitte, metropolitan commissioner and CEO, PMRDA and top officials of the Pune smart city development corporation limited (PSCDCL).

Numerous issues like boosting the e-vehicle technology along with initiatives that need to be taken to fast track the smart city projects in the city were a part of the discussions in the meeting.

He said, “I have come here to see the first-hand scale of potential between Midlands and Maharashtra in terms of strengthening the partnerships between both the regions. There is a very broad potential of developing technological partnership and this is the first step in forging the relationships. I had a very positive meeting with Gitte with regard to working together on boosting the e-vehicle project for Pune and Midlands as both the regions are at the very same position in this technology.”

Addressing the issue of Indian students travelling to the UK for higher studies, Brokenshire said, “There has been a 30 per cent increase in the number of visas given to Indian students who come to the UK to pursue higher studies to different universities and academic schools. There are huge opportunities for Indian students in the UK.”

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 17:13 IST