With entire fleet strength on the roads, PMPML initiates bus day to increase daily revenue, create public awareness

pune

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:37 IST

To achieve a daily revenue target of Rs 2 crore and increase passenger footfall, the Pune Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) planned a bus day on Monday. Through the initiative, the public bus utility rolled out all its 1,807 buses on the city roads, increased the frequency of buses at major bus stops and even continued their operations till midnight. PMPML had collected Rs 1 crore and 5 lakh, until 7pm on Monday and 7.5 lakh commuters utilised the public bus service, according to Anant Waghmare, traffic manager of the PMPML, who expects the numbers to cross 14 lakh by midnight.

The initiative aims to urge residents to use public transport as much as possible. “We had deployed our entire fleet and cancelled weekly offs of the staff for the bus day. We also offered incentives to our staff for working on Monday,” said Nayana Gunde, the outgoing chairman and managing director, who had initiated the concept of the bus day.

According to traffic manager, Anant Waghmare of the PMPML, “The daily average earnings for PMPML are about Rs 1.55 crore and on weekends, we manage to get about Rs 1.35 crore, which we want to change. We even have increased the frequency of buses to around 5 to 10 minutes so that commuters will use the bus instead of opting for other means of transport.”

“We have a separate account for bus passes, but that collection amount will come only post-midnight or on Tuesday,” added Waghmare.

The scene outside the Pune station bus stop had several travellers waiting for buses who avoided using the autorickshaws as the bus frequency was satisfactory.

A regular PMPML bus commuter, Avanti Dahigude, did not find anything new on bus day, except that the bus was on time. “It was just like any other day for me, except that the bus was on time. I wish they maintain this routine,” said Avanti, a college student.

According to officials, the daily count of bus breakdowns goes up to 50 and 300 cancelled trips due to operational reasons, but Waghmare, assured that there were only two minor breakdowns reported on Monday, one in Hadapsar and another at Pulgate.