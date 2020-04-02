e-paper
Home / Pune News / With swimming sessions on hold due to lockdown, this Khelo India star and SPPU student has a watertight plan for studies

With swimming sessions on hold due to lockdown, this Khelo India star and SPPU student has a watertight plan for studies

pune Updated: Apr 02, 2020 17:23 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

Sadhvi Dhuri, swimmer

Savitribai Phule Pune University managed to clinch the girls swimming team championship at the February Khelo India University Games- all because of city swimmer- Sadhvi Dhuri’s five gold and one silver knock. During the lockdown, Dhuri is making sure that her fitness does not suffer and is devoting much of her time to studies. Dhuri who stays at Nanded City on Sinhgad road describes her daily routine.

Morning session

I maintain my habit of waking up early in the morning at 6am, then, I have milk and exercise for 1 hour and 30 minutes. It starts with warm-up exercises then squats, lunges, burpees, push-ups, pull-ups, jumping jacks and even suryanamaskar at home. Usually after this, my action shifts to the pool at Harmony Health Club, Kothrud, but due to the lockdown, pools are shut, so, I prefer to help my mother with household chores – cleaning and sweeping. I miss my swimming sessions and teammates a lot.

Afternoon session

Once the lunch is done, I take a nap for 30 minutes and then, it is study time. I am currently a second year Bachelor of commerce student at the Marathwada Mitramandal College of Commerce and as my exams have been postponed, I am devoting a lot of time for studies. What I have planned is that swimming practice is off, my focus is on studies and once, my normal routine starts, I can focus more on swimming, rather than been stressed about the exams.

Evening session

In the evening, I train and do exercises on the elastic bands. Once all the exercises are done, I sketch, paint or spend my time watching something on Netflix. Once dinner is done, we play ludo or cards as everyone is at home. Usually we don’t get to spend time together and play games, so we are using this lockdown time for our daily get together. I am enjoying the family time a lot.

Workout at home

As the gyms are closed I workout at home. I focus on core strengthening exercises and some stretching exercises.

Hobby:

I love to sketch and paint and daily, I spare a little time for my hobbies.

