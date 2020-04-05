Within 24 hours, Pune city records three deaths; toll rises to five

pune

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 20:32 IST

A man and two female senior citizens were declared dead on Saturday late night and Sunday noon in Pune due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, taking the death toll in the city to five. While in one of the cases, the deceased has been a close contact of a Covid-19 positive case, the cause of infection in the other two cases is not known.

The death of the 52-year-old-man with co-morbid conditions was reported in the afternoon on Saturday and the 60-year-old woman, who had earlier tested negative, was brought dead to the Sassoon General Hospital the same day. She later tested positive for the coronavirus infection. In the third case, a 77-year-old woman who had recently undergone a gall bladder operation was declared dead on Sunday noon at the Aundh district hospital.

“The 52-year-old man who lived at Kashiwadi had diabetes and hypertension and was declared dead at Sassoon on Saturday noon. However, his test reports came in late on Saturday night in which his swab samples were found to be positive,” Dr Ajay Chandanwale, the dean of BJ Medical College, said. The deceased did not have any foreign travel history.

“The 60-year-old woman was earlier admitted to the Naidu Hospital and had tested negative for the infection. She was brought dead to Sassoon, we took her swab samples to find out the cause of death and she tested positive for Covid-19 infection,” Dr Chandanwale added. The deceased was the first contact of a Covid-19 positive patient. She was a resident of Laxminagar, Yerawada.

A senior official from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said, “The detection of virus depends on the viral load at the time of collecting the swab. It is possible that the viral load at the time of testing the woman on April 1 was nominal that it went undetected or it could also be possible that she was exposed to the virus later after she got discharged from here.”

The third case is that of a 77-year-old woman residing at Gultekdi who had a post-operative infection and also tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, civil surgeon at Aundh district hospital, said, “The woman underwent an operation at a private hospital for gall bladder on March 31 after which she reported of stomach ache and fever. After the operation, it was found out that she developed post-operative infection and so she was referred to the Naidu Hospital from where she was brought to Aundh hospital on April 2 at around midnight. She was supplied oxygen through oxygen mask, but as her condition deteriorated we shifted her on ventilator on Sunday morning and within 2-3 hours she was declared dead. Her death is associated to Covid-19 along with other causes.”

The first Covid-19 related death in the city was reported after a 52-year-old businessman died at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on March 30 and a 50-year-old woman passed away on April 2 at Sassoon General Hospital. With these fresh deaths, the final toll in the city due to Covid-19 rises to five as of Sunday evening.