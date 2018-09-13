Woman corporate trainer duped of Rs 1.22 lakh in cyber fraud

Pune: A corporate trainer has lodged a complaint with police, alleging that Rs 1,22,400 was fraudulently withdrawn from her account through multiple transactions that she came to know only after receiving mobile text messages about the transaction.

According to the Wakad police, the incident took place at 1 am on August 28 when the complainant, Archana Jaiswal, 41, a resident of Wakad, received three text messages on her phone about transactions worth Rs 90,000, Rs 5,400 and Rs 27,000.

“Suspects apparently hacked my mail address where I have saved all my documents. Once getting access into the account, the suspect mailed my documents to another mail address and opened a separate account in a Delhi-based bank. Through this fake account, the cyber thieves transferred Rs 1,22,400 in three transitions,” said Jaiswal

According to the FIR, three transactions of Rs 90,000, Rs 5,400, and Rs 27,000 were made from the genuine account into fake account created by the hackers in Delhi-based IDFC bank.

A case was registered at cyber crime police station on Wednesday under Sections 420 (cheating), 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 66 and 66 D of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act 2008, police said.

Police investigation officer PSI Ramesh Kengar said, “We have lodged a police complaint based on the information given by Archana Jaiswal and investigation is on.”

