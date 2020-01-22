Woman lodges rape complaint against former lover in Pune

pune

A 28-year-old woman lodged a rape complaint against a resident of Hari Om Society in Maharashtra Housing Board, Yerawada, on Wednesday.

The complainant alleged that she became friends with the accused in May 2009 and later, got into a relationship with him.

The accused forcibly established a sexual relationship with her on November 16, 2019, at her residence, which she opposed, the complaint states. She alleges that was threatened by him if she did not agree to establish a sexual relationship with the accused, according to police officials.

According to the complaint, the accused went to her residence on December 9, 2019, on the pretext of seeking forgiveness and again raped her.

The police have invoked Sections 376 (rape), 377 ( unnatural sex), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 503 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.