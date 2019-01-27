Women’s Pro Golf: Badwal clinches the first title 2019 season

Scoring half dozen birdies in the final round, Gursimar Badwal, cake walked to clinch the first title of the 2019 season as she won the second leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Oxford Golf resort on Friday.

Chandigarh-based golfer had a gala time on the field, as she gained momentum from the hole one (par 4) where she hit her first birdie. Badwal added five more birdies on third (par 2), ninth (par 4), tenth (par 3), 11th (par 4), and 14th (par 2) holes respectively.

“Of the three days, today (Friday) was definitely the best. I had a good start, but on Thursday my game was not up to the mark,” said Badwal. She shot four-under 68 for the second time in three days to total five-under 211 giving her five-shot win over Amandeep Drall (72), who ended at even par 216 to end with second position.

Tvesa Malik (72) came third at three-over 219, while Neha Tripathi (72), winner of the first leg, was fourth at five-over 221. Sifat Alag (77) came in fifth. Malik had two birdies on ninth and tenth while bogeys on eighth and 18th respectively.

“I love playing at Oxford Golf Resort. A lot of people have issues playing here but for me, it has, is and will always fun to play here,” added Badwal. Behind Tripathi and Alag, who finished fourth and fifth respectively, were Gaurika Bishnoi (75) at sixth and Ananya Datar (77) at seventh. Siddhi Kapoor (75), Afshan Fatima (79) and Millie Saroha (80) were all tied- eighth at 233.

Despite finishing fourth, Tripathi stayed on top of the Hero Order of Merit with winning ₹2,16,000, followed by Amandeep Drall who won ₹1,76,000. Gursimar, the winner this week, trails Amandeep by a mere ₹1,600, and at ₹1,74,400, Afshan Fatima comes in fourth.

The action now shifts to Ahmedabad, where the third leg of the tournament will be played from February 4 to 7 at Kensville Golf and Country Club, while the fourth leg will be held at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens, Ahmedabad from February 12-15.

