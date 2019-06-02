Your Space: Civic sense, responsibility can give Pune a clean look, say residents

I am not surprised about the survey results. The 37th rank of this year could be 50th next year if we don’t pull up our socks. We need dedicated leaders not rulers at the authority level to improve cleanliness in the city. It seems residents have totally failed to understand the fact that negligence of cleanliness not only determines our fate, but also keeps us away from next to godliness. Heaps of garbage dot the city. Economic development and cleanliness go hand in hand. Due to lack of awareness, people spit, urinate and throw garbage anywhere in the city. Be it parks, pavements, hotels, hospitals, workplaces, railway station, bus stand or temples, no one thinks twice before urinating or spitting at public places. The people usually are in a habit to keep their homes clean and throwing waste outside. We all should take it as our responsibility to keep our surroundings clean.

Cleanliness has now become a public issue. Before we expect our city to be neat, clean and health worthy, we should assess our role in it. If we as a person take care of cleanliness, the public, too, will take care of it. Most peth areas in the city are neglected, when it comes to cleanliness. Though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is making efforts to keep the city clean, it must focus in these areas as well.

Ankita Shelar

Ground reality different from academic ranking

Pune is very green and clean as compared to other cosmopolitan cities. The residents are concerned about cleanliness and do not litter in public spaces. Areas like Kothrud, Deccan, Aundh, Koregaon Park, Kalyaninagar and Hinjewadi are clean and green. As far as national cleanliness ranking for Pune under the Swachh Survekshan survey is concerned, I do not believe in such rankings, because, many times the ground reality is different and that does not reflect in the academic ranking. Even though Pune did not secure a good rank, I am confident that the city is more clean and green than other cities.

Mahesh Gokhale

Shoulder responsibility to keep city clean

Pune seems to be stumbling on the environment front as the city dropped 27 spots this year to rank 37th in the cleanest city survey under the Swachh Bharat mission. The city’s downfall comes because of unclean roads, public places and facilities cloaked in dust and littered with garbage. I wouldn’t say Swachh Survekshan ranking really matters, but it is always good to secure high rank nationally. Pune is one of the cleanest cities I have seen. The Pune Municipal Corporation has kept a dustbin at every 200 metre on major city roads. However, only some residents are using the dustbin. Despite efforts by the civic body, there is always a chance for improvement.

To keep our city clean is not only the responsibility of municipal corporation. People participation is very important. Areas like Kondhwa, Market Yard and Balajinagar are the most neglected in the city. These are the areas in which the city failed and could not retain its 2018 position. If the residents participate, the ranking will surely increase.

Mukta Rahalkar

PMC is ignoring the garbage menace

Overloaded trash bins and a large amount of garbage spread, flies buzzing and cows feeding off them is not an uncommon sight in Pune. We could blame the municipal corporation, the local corporator, our next-door neighbour or the dustbins themselves. But what makes us, the residents, to accept our own mistakes without shying away from our responsibility to keep our neighbourhood clean? Pune is one of the most unclean cities that I have been to. One can easily see overflowing garbage in areas like Pune station, Shivajinagar, Chandannagar, Navi peth and Sadashiv peth. However, PMC is ignoring the menace, as a result of this, Pune has slipped to the 37th spot in the Swachh Survekshan ranking. In Narayan peth, the garbage is overflowing and people find it difficult to walk on the road and the foul smell is unbearable. This is a serious problem, but no one seems to be concerned. I have written many letters to civic authorities but have not received any reply.

Sujata Mahajan

Educate public, students about cleanliness

The Swachh Survekshan, in 2019, has ranked Pune at the 37th spot in terms of cleanliness, which shows we have a long way to go before we reach the top. We need to work consistently to improve the state of cleanliness in our city. Every city, roads, transport and stations belong to us. Then, why are we making it so dirty?

I reside on the outskirts of Pune, and PMC have done nothing to improve the cleanliness aspect of the area. The main solution is the organisation of cleanliness and tree plantation drives in the locality and housing societies. Segregation of waste workshops and hands-on experience activities can be ideal for the foundation of composting wet garbage initiatives in every society. The public must be educated to keep the city clean and tidy. The knowledge needs also be passed on to students in schools and colleges through series of lectures and audio-visual shows. They will be excellent ambassadors for the programme. If all localities in Pune jointly embrace the thought, it won’t require much time for Pune to be on the list of cleanest cities in India.

Arya Joshi

Peth areas and outskirts are neglected by PMC

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has made an impact in bits and pieces in Pune, but cleanliness in the city is not just the responsibility of the authorities. Every citizen needs to take the onus of keeping their area clean and work towards it. The PMC has revised its strategy and are on an aggressive drive to keep the city clean. However, the drive has only been observed in certain parts of the city. The peth areas and outskirts are often neglected by PMC. Residents must actively participate in cleanliness drives.

Maya Bhatkar

Sanitary inspectors must monitor the situation

The area near Seven Loves chowk is unclean. The vendors in the area abandon waste on the street. Moveover, the PMC does not even collect the garbage. There are heaps of garbage under the flyover bridge on Seven Loves chowk. Sanitary inspectors must monitor the situation. It is generally observed that more importance is given to areas like Kalyaninagar and Koregaon Park, and peth areas are neglected.

Anoop Panjwani

Strict implementation of existing rules

Due to overflowing garbage, there is an increase in mosquito-borne diseases in most city areas. Restaurant and shop owners are mainly responsible for garbage being dumped on roads. As far as municipal corporation is concerned, commissioner and other officials are doing their duty, but with limitations. They should strictly implement rules and regulations on cleanliness. The municipal corporation has to prepare a team for surprise raids to control illegal garbage dumping on roads.

Mukta Shelke

Pune has failed in garbage management

Pune is home to people from all parts of the country. While the city boasts of being the Oxford of the East, it has completely failed in garbage management. In Shivajinagar, roadside eateries throw garbage on the road. However, PMC officials have failed to fine them. Recently, the Pune Municipal Corporation appointed a consultant to help curb garbage menace. However, despite spending lakhs of rupees, the consultant has not done the job properly. As a result of which, Pune dropped in the Swachh Survekshan ranking.

Aditya Mukharji

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 16:16 IST