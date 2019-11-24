e-paper
Youth in possession of illegal firearm arrested by Wanowrie police

pune Updated: Nov 24, 2019 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Wanowrie police arrested a 22-year-old in possession of an illegal firearm. The accused intended to use the firearm against his rivals, according to police officials.

The accused, identified as Frankie alias Chottu Robert Swami, was arrested on Saturday night.

Officials of the Wanowrie police station under the guidance of police inspector Krantikarkumar Patil received a tip-off that Frankie was sighted in the area under suspicious circumstances. He was arrested by the patrolling staff and immediately taken into custody at 3.30pm. On being frisked, the police recovered a countrymade pistol and four live rounds from his possession. The total seizure has been estimated to be worth Rs50,800.

Police inspector Krantikumar Patil said that the accused had a fight with three persons during the Ganesh festival last year and was physically assaulted by them. “He has been nursing revenge against them, obtained the firearm illegally and was planning to use the firearm against them,” said Patil.

The accused already has a case under Indian Penal Code Section 323 (voluntary causing hurt) lodged against him at the Kondhwa police station.

