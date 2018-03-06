16-yr-old kills self after being forced to marry against his will, bride-to-be jumps off building

In a double tragedy, a 16-year-old buy under pressure to marry a girl against his wishes committed suicide while his bride-to-be, on hearing of his demise, jumped off the second floor of her house but survived the fall. She’s currently undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased has been identified as Nagmani. His brother, Bheem Mahto, said that they hail from Begusarai of Bihar and Nagmani had come to Ludhiana about three months ago and was working at a factory. The girl is a relative of Bheem Mahto’s wife.

“My in-laws were pressurising my brother to marry the girl but he did not want to,” Mahto alleged, adding that they even took his brother to the Moti Nagar police station, where some police officials threatened to implicate him in a false case.

“Upset over the pressure from relatives and threats from the police officials, my brother hanged himself from a hook on the ceiling,” he said. “I came to know about the incident in the afternoon when I came home for lunch, and immediately informed the police,” Mahto said.

Meanwhile, the Moti Nagar police have initiated investigation into the matter and sent the body to the civil hospital for post-mortem. When asked about the allegations levelled by the brother of the deceased, ASI Dhanwant Singh, who is investigating the case, refuted the claims. If the boy and` the girl were both minors, how could the police pressurise them to get married, he asked.

Dhanwant Singh also claimed that the boy and the girl had an affair and their families were against the marriage.