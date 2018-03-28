22-year-old killed in accidental firing from guard’s gun in Mohali

A 22-year-old man was killed after a security guard’s gun got accidentally discharged at an Indian Oil petrol pump in Sector 79, Mohali on Monday night, the police said.

The victim, Pankaj Kumar, a native of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, lived in Mataur village with his elder brother. He was to get married in April.

Security guard Kuldeep Singh, who retired from Punjab Police’s Home Guard department, has been arrested and booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. He will be produced in a local court on Thursday.

Manjit Singh, SHO of Sector 66 police station, where the case was registered, said the incident occurred around 11.40pm on Monday, when the security guard was readying his bed not too far from Pankaj.

As per police probe and pump’s employees, Kuldeep rested his .12-bore double barrel gun against a wall to take out his dinner box from his bag, when it suddenly fell down and discharged in Pankaj’s direction.

Kuldeep Kumar, an employee at the petrol pump, said he rushed outside on hearing a loud noise, and found Pankaj lying in a pool of blood, and the security guard checking on him.

Pankaj was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The SHO said it was not a bullet but its shrapnel that hit Pankaj, causing serious injuries on the head, neck and abdomen, adding that they had ruled out foul play as all workers at the petrol pump, including the victim’s cousin, gave similar account of the incident.

He said they won’t seek the guard’s police remand as no probe or recovery was required.

“The gun has been sent for forensic tests to establish how it fired when the guard’s claim is that he kept it locked,” the SHO said.

The victim is survived by his parents, who live in Unnao, a brother and a sister. “My parents were preparing for Pankaj’s wedding. We are shattered. My sister is inconsolable,” victim’s brother Mohinder said.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

Ambulance reached late

Petrol pump workers said they had called the government ambulance service soon after the firing. But when the ambulance did not arrive for 10 minutes, they took Pankaj to a nearby private hospital on a bike. The ambulance arrived only 25 minutes after their call, they alleged, while claiming that the PCR vehicle also reached late.

No CCTV camera at petrol pump

Despite police instructions, the pump has no CCTV camera.Rajesh Goyal, pump’s franchise owner, said, “We took over the pump from the company just a month ago. Request for CCTV cameras has already been placed.”