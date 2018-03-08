3-kg heroin, pistol recovered near India-Pak border in Abohar

A China-made pistol and over three kilograms of heroin was seized by the BSF and Punjab Police on Thursday in a joint operation near the Indo-Pak border in Abohar sector in Punjab, an official said.

The seizure was made by the Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with Punjab Police in Fazilka, an official said.

Acting on specific information, a BSF team and Punjab Police conducted a search operation today near the NS Wala border outpost.

During the search, four packets (3.130 kg) of heroin, one 7.63 mm China-made pistol, one magazine, eight rounds and three Pakistani sim cards were recovered, an official said.

These items, kept in a school bag, were buried under the soil near the border fence, official said.

In 2018 alone, the BSF has recovered 10 weapons and 64.600 kg of heroin, the official added. PTI CHS ADS ADS