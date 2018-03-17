32-year-old MP man killed after car collides with truck in Chandigarh

A 32-year-old man hailing from Madhya Pradesh was killed after his car collided with a truck at the Sector 38-Sector 38 West light point in Chandigarh on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj (32). After the collision, Manoj was stuck in the vehicle and police took almost one hour to extract him. He was subsequently rushed to PGIMER where he was declared brought dead.

The accident took place at 12:30 am on Saturday morning when Manoj, who was travelling in an Ertiga with five other friends, collided with a truck. The vehicle was being driven by Vikas and they were on their way back from Jwalaji temple in Himachal Pradesh to Delhi.

The injured have been identified as Rajesh Sharma, Balbir, Ramban, Vinod and Rajinder. According to the police, a truck was on its way from Sector 38 towards Daddumajra colony when it collided with the car.

Manoj was sitting on the front seat alongside the driver and bore maximum brunt of the collision. The truck driver fled from the spot and the injured were unable to get a clear look at its number plate.