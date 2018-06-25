41.5 acre increase in area under fish cultivation in Patiala district

The district has witnessed a 41.5 acre increase in the area under fish cultivation. Under the Tandarust Punjab mission, the state government aims at providing best quality fish for consumption and encouraging farmers to take up fish cultivation.

The state government provides five-day fish cultivation and marketing training sessions to farmers throughout the year and provides loans to farmers at minimum interest rates.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Kumar Amit said that an increase in fish cultivation was registered till May 30. This includes 13 acre in the first two months of the financial year.

“Last year, around 350 acre area was increased under fish cultivation,” he added.

“Around 4.15 lakh fish seed was given out for the the 41.5 acre included under fish cultivation. Other farms were given 9.36 lakh fish seed. In the current season, over 30 lakh fish seed has been allotted,” he said.

Fishery department assistant director Amarjit Singh Bal said that in the current season, 37 farmers have been provided five-day training.

“As many as 625 farmers are directly linked to fish cultivation, and 2,500 acre in district is covered under it,” said Amit, adding, “This year, 86 farmers were provided free insurance.”