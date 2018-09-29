46% water samples from Patiala district found unfit for drinking

Over 46% of water samples collected by the health department from various parts of Patiala district were declared unsafe for drinking.

As per the data procured by the district health department, 385 water samples were taken for testing quality of water from January 18 to August 18, out of which 207 samples were declared fit for drinking purposes while 178 were found unsafe.

These samples were collected from municipal committees, Punjab water supply, anganwadi centres, government schools, government offices and other private residences across the district.

A health official requesting anonymity said that Samana, Sanaur, Patran and some localities of Patiala district were among the worst in potable water supply while Rajpura was the least affected block in the district.

The health department collected 96 water samples from the municipal water supply, out of which 55 were unsafe for drinking.

Only one of 10 samples collected from Punjab water supply, which usually supplies water in villages, was found potable.

Last week, there was diarrhoea outbreak in Sanaur due to contaminated water in which nearly 70 persons had fallen ill.

However, the picture in no different in Anganwadi centres too as out of eight samples, five were declared unsafe for drinking.

In fact, 36% water supply in schools was also found contaminated with 24 samples out of 66 testing unsafe. The samples were collected from schools across the district.

Assistant district health officer Dr Malkit Singh said that the department was collecting samples across the district to find out impurities in drinking water. “The department is doing chlorination of the water after its test fails.

Another way of removing impurities is installation of reverse osmosis plants,” he said.

The health department and state government made tall claims of providing safe drinking water across the state but the samples gathered from private residences also revealed a different story.

Out of 192 samples, 80 were unfit for consumption.

Moreover, out of 13 samples collected from government offices, five were listed unfit.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 11:57 IST