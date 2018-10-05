65-year-old Congress councillor assaulted in Amritsar

A 65-year-old Congress councillor, Ajit Singh Bhatia, was assaulted by two unidentified persons at Golden Avenue locality here on Friday.

Bhatia who is reportedly close to cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, was slapped near his residence. The video of the incident has been shared on social media platforms widely.

He represents ward number 30, Amritsar (East) segment from where Sidhu was elected as MLA in last assembly elections.

Bhatia said, “At 11am, someone rang the bell of my house. When I came out, I saw four women and four men.They had come in two cars (Innova and Swift).They complained about contaminated water being supplied in Maqboolpura area.”

“I told them that the matter is in my knowledge and will be resolved soon. While I was talking, two masked youth slapped me asking me when will the issue be resolved. After attacking me, they fled from the spot,” he said.

During the assault, Bhatia’s mobile phone was damaged.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-2) Jagjit Singh Walia rushed to the spot and started a probe.The councillor along with mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu lodged a complaint, following which police filed an FIR against unidentified persons in Maqboolpura police station.

